Matchday 14 match preview: Vissel Kobe

05/14/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 09:00 the match of the fourteenth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, which will face the Vissel Kobe and to Cherry Osaka in the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe.

The Vissel Kobe reaches the fourteenth day with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last match against him Yokohama F. Marinos by a score of 2-0. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won six of the 13 games played to date and accumulate a figure of 12 goals against 18 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Cherry Osaka lost by a score of 1-0 in the previous match against the Nagoya Grampus, so he will seek a triumph over the Vissel Kobe to set the course in the championship. To date, of the 13 games played by the Cherry Osaka In the J1 Japanese League, he has won six of them and accumulates a figure of 13 conceded goals compared to 18 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Vissel Kobe he’s won three times, he’s been beaten once and he’s drawn twice in six games played so far, which means he’s not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Cherry Osaka It has a balance of one victory, four defeats and a draw in six games played, so it will have to strive to score points in its visit to the stadium of the Vissel Kobe to try and break the statistics.

The rivals had already met before in the NOEVIR Stadium Kobe and the balance is four victories, three defeats and two draws in favor of the Vissel Kobe. The last confrontation between the Vissel Kobe and the Cherry Osaka This competition was played in September 2020 and ended with a 0-1 result in favor of the visitors.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the Vissel Kobe. The team of Atsuhiro Miura he ranks fifth with 23 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Cherry Osaka it has 21 points and ranks seventh in the competition.