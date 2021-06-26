Matchday 13 match preview: Nashville SC

06/26/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The Nashville plays this Sunday at 2:30 his thirteenth game of Major League Soccer against the Montreal Impact in the Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville SC comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him New York Red Bulls in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won two of the eight games played so far, with a streak of nine goals for and eight against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Montreal Impact had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the DC United during his last match, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Nashville SC. To date, of the nine games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won three of them and has a balance of 10 goals scored against nine goals received.

As a local, the Nashville SC He has a balance of two wins and three draws in five games played in his stadium, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At home, the Montreal Impact They have won twice, lost twice and drawn once in their five games so far, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals had already met before in the stadium of the Nashville SC and the balance is a tie for the local team. The last time they faced the Nashville and the Montreal Impact in the competition it was in April 2021 and the match concluded with a 2-2 draw.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of one point. The team of Gary Smith he ranks 10th with 11 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Montreal Impact he has 12 points and ranks eighth in the tournament.