Matchday 13 match preview: Atlas Guadalajara against Tijuana

04/03/2021 at 01:15 CEST

Next Sunday at 01:00 the match of the thirteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Atlas Guadalajara and to Tijuana in it Jalisco.

The Atlas Guadalajara arrives at the thirteenth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Blue Cross in the previous match by a score of 3-2. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the 12 matches played to date, with a streak of 13 goals for and 10 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Tijuana managed to defeat the Queretaro 3-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Mauro Manotas and Fidel Martinez, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Atlas Guadalajara. To date, of the 12 games that the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won four of them with a balance of 15 goals in favor and 14 against.

In reference to local performance, the Atlas Guadalajara They have won three times, lost twice and drawn once in six games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points in their fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of getting results in their favor. At the exits, the Tijuana has a record of one victory, two defeats and three draws in six games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of the Atlas Guadalajara to try to break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Jalisco, obtaining as a result four victories, one defeat and six draws in favor of the Atlas Guadalajara. The last game they played on Atlas Guadalajara and the Tijuana This competition took place in July 2020 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the Tijuana.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the classification table of Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that both teams are separated by two points in favor of the Atlas Guadalajara. The team of Diego Cocca He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 18 points before the match. For their part, the visitors have 16 points and occupy the eighth position in the competition.