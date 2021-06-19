Matchday 12 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Villanueva del Pardillo match

06/19/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Villanueva receives this Sunday at 11:30 the visit of The Alamo in the Municipal Los Pinos during their twelfth meeting in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Villanueva del Pardillo faces the match with reinforced spirits after winning their last two games 0-1 and 4-0, the first against him Real Aranjuez CF at home and the second against him Móstoles CF In his field. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won eight of the nine games played so far, with a streak of 34 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting team, The Alamo was imposed on Saint Ana 3-1 during their last match of the competition, with so many of Noe Bro Y Martin, so he hopes to repeat the marker, this time in the fiefdom of the Villanueva del Pardillo. Of the 11 games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, The Alamo he has won six of them with a figure of 42 goals in favor and 44 against.

Regarding home performance, the Villanueva del Pardillo has achieved statistics of four victories in four games played at home, figures that speak positively of the whole of Carlos Rodriguez when he plays in his stadium. In the role of visitor, The Alamo They have a record of two wins and three losses in the five games they have played so far, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the hosts will have to face.

At this time, the Villanueva del Pardillo it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 44 points in the standings. As for his rival, The Alamo, is in sixth position with 35 points.