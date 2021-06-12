Matchday 12 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: prior to the Atlético Monzón duel

06/12/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the Athletic Monzón and to Robres in the Isidro Calderon.

The Athletic Monzón faces the twelfth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering its position after drawing 3-3 in its last match against the Almudévar. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the 11 matches played to date, with 41 goals for and 29 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Robres he had just won his last two games 3-0 and 0-3, the first against him CD Cariñena in his field and the second against him San Juan away from home, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Athletic Monzón. To date, of the 11 games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won eight of them with a balance of 48 goals scored against 38 conceded.

As a local, the Athletic Monzón He has won three times, has been defeated once and has drawn once in five games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Robres they have won twice and drawn three times in their five games so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Athletic Monzón, the numbers show three wins and two losses for the hosts. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the RobresWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last game they played on Athletic Monzón and the Robres In this competition it was in October 2019 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Robres is ahead of the Athletic Monzón with a difference of four points. The team of Cristian Abad He arrives at the match in third position and with 49 points before the match. For his part, Robres it has 53 points and occupies the second position in the classification.