Matchday 12 of the Second Phase of the Third Division: previous match of Salamanca CF B

06/19/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

The Second Phase of the Third Division has already concluded on this final day, in which the Salamanca B and the Beroil Bupolsa.

The Salamanca CF B looks forward to recovering points in the match corresponding to the twelfth day after losing the last game against the Almazán by a score of 2-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in six of the 11 matches played to date and have conceded 32 goals against and scored 32 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Beroil Bupolsa suffered a defeat against Santa Marta in the last game (0-1), so that a victory against the Salamanca CF B it would help him improve his track record in the tournament. Before this match, the Beroil Bupolsa he had won in five of the nine games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season and has a balance of 23 goals scored against 37 goals received.

As a local, the Salamanca CF B It has figures of four wins and a draw in five games played at home, figures that show the potential and the security of the team when it plays in its stadium. At home, the Beroil Bupolsa they have won twice in their four games so far, making them quite a strong away-field rival that the hosts will have to face.

In their last duels between them on the field, the figures show a defeat in favor of the Salamanca CF B. The last match they played on Salamanca B and the Beroil Bupolsa in this competition it was in January 2020 and ended with a result of 1-2 in favor of the Beroil Bupolsa.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by eight points in favor of the Salamanca CF B. The locals, before this match, are in second place with 42 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 34 points and occupy the sixth position in the competition.