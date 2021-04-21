Matchday 12 of the Liga MX de Clausura: prior to the Monterrey match

04/21/2021

On at 04:30 CEST

The Monterrey receives this Thursday at 4:00 the visit of the Chivas Guadalajara in the Bbva Stadium during their twelfth meeting in the MX Clausura League.

The Monterrey will try to improve his classification in the championship after losing the last match against the Pachuca by a score of 0-1. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won in seven of the 14 matches played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura with a figure of 19 goals in favor and nine against.

On the visitors’ side, the Chivas Guadalajara managed to defeat the Tijuana 2-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Jesus Angulo Y Alexis vega, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia at the Monterrey. Before this match, the Chivas Guadalajara had won in three of the 14 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season, with 18 goals for and 20 against.

In reference to local performance, the Monterrey he has won four times, he has been defeated once and has drawn twice in seven games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Chivas Guadalajara has lost twice in their seven games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Monterrey add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of MonterreyIn fact, the numbers show eight losses and four draws for the local team. In turn, the visiting team adds two games in a row without losing away against Monterrey. The last time they faced the Monterrey and the Chivas Guadalajara in the competition was in November 2020 and the match ended with a result of 3-1 in favor of the Chivas Guadalajara.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the locals are above the Chivas Guadalajara with a difference of nine points. The Monterrey He arrives at the meeting with 25 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. For his part, Chivas Guadalajara he has 16 points and is fourteenth in the tournament.