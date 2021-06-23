Matchday 12 match preview: Houston Dynamo

06/23/2021 at 2:31 AM CEST

The Houston Dynamo plays this Thursday at 2:30 his twelfth game of Major League Soccer against the Portland Timbers in the BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Houston Dynamo He faces the game wanting to add more points to his leaderboard after getting a draw against him Los Angeles FC in their last meeting. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won three of the nine games played to date, with a streak of 12 goals in favor and 13 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Portland Timbers comes from beating at home 2-1 in Providence Park, with goals from Asprilla Y Loria in front of Sporting kansas city in the last match played, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Houston Dynamo. To date, of the eight games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won four of them and has a balance of 11 goals scored against 12 goals received.

In reference to the results as a local, the Houston Dynamo has a balance of three victories and a draw in four games played at home, figures that speak quite well of the team of Tab Ramos when he plays in his stadium. At home, the Portland Timbers has won once in his four games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Houston Dynamo Add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have met before in the BBVA Compass Stadium, in fact, the numbers show four wins and five draws in favor of the Houston Dynamo. In turn, the locals have a total of nine consecutive games undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match they played on Houston Dynamo and the Portland Timbers This competition took place in April 2021 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Portland Timbers.

Both the locals and the visitors have the same points in the Major League Soccer classification (12 points), so this match could help to tie the tie. The locals are in sixth place in the standings while, for their part, the visitors occupy the seventh position.