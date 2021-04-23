Matchday 11 of the Japanese League J1: prior to the Consadole Sapporo match

04/23/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The Vegalta Sendai visit this Saturday to Sapporo dome to measure yourself with Consadole Sapporo in its eleventh round of the J1 Japanese League, which will begin at 6:00.

The Consadole Sapporo comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after losing the last game against the Yokohama F. Marinos by a score of 1-3. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in two of the nine matches played to date in the J1 Japanese League and accumulate a figure of 16 goals conceded against 15 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Vegalta Sendai had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Yokohama during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his locker in front of the Consadole Sapporo. Of the nine games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Vegalta Sendai he has won zero of them with a figure of six goals for and 21 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Consadole Sapporo have won once, lost twice and drawn once in four games played so far, so stadium visits Sapporo dome They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, the Vegalta Sendai He has been defeated four times and has drawn twice in his six games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Consadole Sapporo add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the Sapporo dome and the balance is three wins, one loss and one draw in favor of the Consadole Sapporo. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last two visits to the stadium of the Consadole Sapporo. The last time they played the Consadole Sapporo and the Vegalta Sendai in the competition it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 3-3 draw.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Consadole Sapporo is ahead of the Vegalta Sendai with a difference of five points. The team of Michael Petrovic He arrives at the match in sixteenth position and with eight points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is nineteenth with three points.