Matchday 11 match preview: UD Atios

06/12/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

The As Pontes travel this Sunday to Or Carballo to measure with the UD Atios in its eleventh round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 18:00.

The UD Atios comes with optimism for the match of the eleventh day after having won at Fisterra 0-2, with a goal from Manu Vilán. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in three of the 10 matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 28 goals in favor and 46 against.

For his part, As Pontes reaped a tie to one against the Pontellas, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the As Pontes he has won zero of them with a balance of 29 goals in favor and 58 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the UD Atios He has achieved statistics of two wins, two losses and a draw in five home games, indicating that he will have to make an effort during this match if he does not want more points to slip away at his stadium. In the role of visitor, the As Pontes He has a record of four defeats and a draw in five games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the UD Atios to try and break the statistics.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of eight points with respect to the UD Atios. The UD Atios He arrives at the meeting with 31 points in his locker and occupying the eighth place before the game. For his part, As Pontes it has 23 points and ranks eleventh in the competition.