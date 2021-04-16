Matchday 10 of the J1 Japanese League: match preview Shonan Bellmare

04/16/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 08:00 the match of the tenth round of the Japanese League J1 will be played, which will face the Shonan bellmare and to Vissel Kobe in the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka.

The Shonan bellmare intends to score a victory in the competition after defeating the Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the EDION Stadium by 0-1, with a goal of Tanaka. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the nine games played so far in the J1 Japanese League and have managed to score nine goals for and 11 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vissel Kobe achieved a tie to one against Shimizu S-Pulse, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the Vissel Kobe they had won in five of the nine games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a record of 14 goals for and nine against.

As a local, the Shonan bellmare He has achieved statistics of one victory, one loss and two draws in four games played in his field, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Vissel Kobe He has a balance of three victories and a draw in four games he has played so far, so he can be considered a more than dangerous rival outside his stadium, where he achieves a large part of the points.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Shonan bellmare and the results are one win, one loss and two draws for the home team. In addition, the local team has a streak of two games in a row undefeated at home against Vissel Kobe. The last game they played on Shonan bellmare and the Vissel Kobe in this tournament it was in November 2020 and ended with a result of 0-2 for the locals.

Currently, the Vissel Kobe it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in twelfth place with nine points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 18 points and occupy the third position in the competition.