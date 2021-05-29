Matchday 10 match preview: Colorado Rapids

05/29/2021 at 03:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 03:00 the match of the tenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure the Colorado Rapids and to FC Dallas in the Dick’s sporting goods park.

The Colorado Rapids comes to the duel with the illusion of recovering points after losing the last game against the Los Angeles FC by a score of 2-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won three of the six games played so far, with a streak of nine goals in favor and eight against.

Regarding visitors, the FC Dallas reaped a two-way tie against the Real salt lake, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so he arrives at the meeting with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. Before this match, the FC Dallas he had won one of the six games played in Major League Soccer this season and has scored eight goals against eight for.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Colorado Rapids He has won twice and lost once in three games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him. FC Dallas, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Dick’s sporting goods park. At home, the FC Dallas has a balance of two defeats in two games played, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him with the Colorado Rapids.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Colorado Rapids and the results are 18 wins, 10 losses and 12 draws for the home team. In turn, the locals have a two-game streak in a row winning at home against the FC Dallas. The last time both teams played in this competition was in April 2021 and the result was a draw (0-0).

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are above the FC Dallas with a difference of four points. The team of Robin fraser he ranks fifth with 10 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors have six points and occupy the eleventh position in the competition.