Matchday 10 match preview: Atlanta United

05/28/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the tenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at Atlanta and to Nashville in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta United comes to the meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the competition after having drawn 1-1 against him Seattle Sounders in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the six games played so far in Major League Soccer and have a seven-goal streak against five conceded goals.

For his part, the Nashville SC He took the victory against the Austin FC during their last match of the competition (1-0), with a goal from Loyal, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Atlanta United. Before this match, the Nashville SC he had won two of the six games played in Major League Soccer this season and has scored four goals against seven for.

In reference to the performance in his stadium, the Atlanta United he has won every game he has played at home so far. At the exits, the Nashville SC he had to settle for a draw in his only away dispute.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Atlanta UnitedIn fact, the numbers show a victory in favor of the local team. The last match they played on Atlanta and the Nashville This competition took place in September 2020 and ended with a 4-2 result in favor of the Nashville.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of one point. At this time, the Atlanta United it has nine points and is in fifth position. For its part, the visiting team is fourth with 10 points.