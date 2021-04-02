Matchday 1 match preview: Almagro

04/02/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The Second Phase of Third Division continues in search of new objectives for the Almagro and the Azuqueca, who will see the faces in the stadium Manuel Trujillo this Saturday at 18:30.

The Almagro it occupied the 11th place in the First Phase of the Third Division with 14 points and figures of 14 goals in favor and 33 against.

With respect to his rival, the Azuqueca He ranked seventh in the previous phase of the competition with 27 points and a balance of 22 goals for him and 24 against.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of AlmagroIn fact, the numbers show two losses and two draws for the local team. In turn, the visitors add two matches in a row without losing in the fiefdom of the Almagro. The last time they played the Almagro and the Azuqueca in the competition it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a 1-0 for the visitors.