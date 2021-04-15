Matchbox launches green trolley line

Hybrid and electric vehicles are already a common part of the streets, even in Colombia where since last year they have had an important growth in sales, and now Matchbox wants them not only to be part of the toys of children of all ages they are also manufactured with carbon neutral production processes.

Matchbox Tesla Roadster

For example, your “star” model will be a Tesla Roadster made from 99% recycled materials: 62.1% is recycled zinc and 36.9% is recycled plastic; the remaining 1% is non-recycled stainless steel. East will arrive in 2022 to join a bundle of vehicles to be launched before the end of 2021.

This package of carts will consist of the Nissan LEAF, Toyota Prius and the BMW i3 and BMW i8. The packages will be made of paper and wood fibers and will carry a paper foam tray. Matchbox will also launch a toy fuel station, which of course will include charging points for the trolleys, and a garage also with charging points.

Matchbox carbon neutral

According to Mattel, the company that runs Matchbox, the idea with these new carts is to create environmental awareness among children and by 2030 they expect to use 100% recyclable materials both in all their products and in their packaging. In addition, their products already have printed instructions on how to properly dispose of their packaging materials.

