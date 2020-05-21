Spain coach Luis Enrique is not a fan of games without fans, but that is how the matches are being played in the resumption of football after stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Playing games without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister,” said Luis Enrique in an interview with Spanish basketball program Colgados del Aro.

Last weekend, the German Championship became the first major European league to restart and players were unable to celebrate goals together to reduce the risk of infection in matches with empty stadiums.

“It is very ugly, I saw German football and it is unfortunate. You can hear the cursing and you lose the intimacy of the big moments,” added the former Barcelona midfielder and coach.

However, he admitted that sport on television provides relief to millions of people who are confined to their homes most of the day due to the isolations imposed by governments to combat the spread of the virus.

“We have to understand that this is a global business that generates a lot of money and, although the spectacle is very different from when you play with people, it can help us to spend time during confinement and overcome this,” he added.

“If you are a football or basketball fan, watching a game is always interesting.”

