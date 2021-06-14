match schedule, times and results

06/14/2021

On at 11:15 CEST

The European Championship is looking for a new European champion, in possession of Portugal after defeating France in the 2016 final. A total of 24 teams, where some such as France, Belgium, Germany or England start with the favorites, want to make history in the Wembley final.

The 2021 edition is held from June 11 to July 11 after the suspension of the 2020 edition by Covid-19. The tournament is organized based on six groups of four teams in which the first two and the best four thirds go to the round of 16.

The calendar and times for the Eurocup are as follows:

Matchday 1

Monday, June 14, 2021

15.00: Scotland – Czech Republic 18.00: Poland – Slovakia 21.00: Spain – Sweden

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

18.00: Hungary – Portugal 21.00: France – Germany

Matchday 2

Wednesday June 16, 2021

15.00: Finland – Russia 18.00: Turkey – Wales 21.00: Italy – Switzerland

Thursday, June 17, 2021

15.00: Ukraine – North Macedonia 18.00: Denmark – Belgium 21.00: Netherlands – Austria

Friday, June 18, 2021

15.00: Sweden – Slovakia 18.00: Croatia – Czech Republic 21.00: England – Scotland

Saturday, June 19, 2021

15.00: Hungary – France 18.00: Portugal – Germany 21.00: Spain – Poland

Matchday 3

Sunday, June 20, 2021

18.00: Italy – Wales 18.00: Switzerland – Turkey

Monday, June 21, 2021

18.00: Ukraine – Austria 18.00: North Macedonia – Netherlands 21.00: Russia – Denmark 21.00: Finland – Belgium

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

21.00: Croatia – Scotland 21.00: Czech Republic – England

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

18.00: Sweden – Poland 18.00: Slovakia – Spain 21.00: Portugal – France 21.00: Germany – Hungary

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26, 2021

18:00: 2nd Group A – 2nd Group B21: 00: 1st Group A – 2nd Group C

Sunday June 27, 2021

18:00: 1st Group C – 3rd Group D / E / F 21: 00: 1st Group B – 3rd Group A / D / E / F

Monday June 28, 2021

18:00: 2nd Group D – 2nd Group E21: 00: 1st Group F – 3rd Group A / B / C

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

18:00: 1st Group D – 2nd Group F21: 00: 1st Group E – 3rd Group A / B / C / D

Quarter finals

Friday, July 2, 2021

18:00: Winner match 6 – Winner match 521: 00: Winner match 4 – Winner match 2

Saturday, July 3, 2021

18:00: Winner match 3 – Winner match 121: 00: Winner match 8 – Winner match 7

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

21:00: Winner match 2 – Winner match 1

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

21:00: Winner match 4 – Winner match 3

Final

Sunday, July 11, 2021

21:00: Winner match 1 – Winner match 2