match schedule, times and results

06/14/2021
On at 11:15 CEST
The European Championship is looking for a new European champion, in possession of Portugal after defeating France in the 2016 final. A total of 24 teams, where some such as France, Belgium, Germany or England start with the favorites, want to make history in the Wembley final.
The 2021 edition is held from June 11 to July 11 after the suspension of the 2020 edition by Covid-19. The tournament is organized based on six groups of four teams in which the first two and the best four thirds go to the round of 16.
The calendar and times for the Eurocup are as follows:
Matchday 1
Monday, June 14, 2021
15.00: Scotland – Czech Republic 18.00: Poland – Slovakia 21.00: Spain – Sweden
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
18.00: Hungary – Portugal 21.00: France – Germany
Matchday 2
Wednesday June 16, 2021
15.00: Finland – Russia 18.00: Turkey – Wales 21.00: Italy – Switzerland
Thursday, June 17, 2021
15.00: Ukraine – North Macedonia 18.00: Denmark – Belgium 21.00: Netherlands – Austria
Friday, June 18, 2021
15.00: Sweden – Slovakia 18.00: Croatia – Czech Republic 21.00: England – Scotland
Saturday, June 19, 2021
15.00: Hungary – France 18.00: Portugal – Germany 21.00: Spain – Poland
Matchday 3
Sunday, June 20, 2021
18.00: Italy – Wales 18.00: Switzerland – Turkey
Monday, June 21, 2021
18.00: Ukraine – Austria 18.00: North Macedonia – Netherlands 21.00: Russia – Denmark 21.00: Finland – Belgium
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
21.00: Croatia – Scotland 21.00: Czech Republic – England
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
18.00: Sweden – Poland 18.00: Slovakia – Spain 21.00: Portugal – France 21.00: Germany – Hungary
Round of 16
Saturday, June 26, 2021
18:00: 2nd Group A – 2nd Group B21: 00: 1st Group A – 2nd Group C
Sunday June 27, 2021
18:00: 1st Group C – 3rd Group D / E / F 21: 00: 1st Group B – 3rd Group A / D / E / F
Monday June 28, 2021
18:00: 2nd Group D – 2nd Group E21: 00: 1st Group F – 3rd Group A / B / C
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
18:00: 1st Group D – 2nd Group F21: 00: 1st Group E – 3rd Group A / B / C / D
Quarter finals
Friday, July 2, 2021
18:00: Winner match 6 – Winner match 521: 00: Winner match 4 – Winner match 2
Saturday, July 3, 2021
18:00: Winner match 3 – Winner match 121: 00: Winner match 8 – Winner match 7
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
21:00: Winner match 2 – Winner match 1
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
21:00: Winner match 4 – Winner match 3
Final
Sunday, July 11, 2021
21:00: Winner match 1 – Winner match 2