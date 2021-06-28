Match schedule for June 28 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/28/2021 at 10:05 AM CEST

Alberto Teruel

This Monday June 28, four teams will fight for a ticket to the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. Croatia and Spain will measure their forces starting at 18:00 CET at the Parken in Denmark. So will France and Switzerland, whose confrontation will take place at the Arena Nationala in Romania from 9:00 p.m. CET.

Croatia-Spain

To continue its career in the Eurocup, Spain will have to get rid of the world runner-up. The meeting will take place at the Parken in Denmark from 6:00 p.m. CET and can be followed on Telecinco and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

Luis Enrique’s pupils face the round of 16 after “uncorking the bottle of cava” against Slovakia. Thanks to his five goals -Dubravka (pp), Laporte, Sarabia, F. Torres, Kucka (pp) – Spain solved the obvious lack of goal that had prevented better results against Sweden and Poland. The entry of Sergio Busquets, designated as MVP of the game against Slovakia, considerably improved the performance of the national team, so it is expected that he will repeat ownership in the next game.

Croatia’s performance in the Eurocup has gone from less to more. The defeat against England and the draw against the Czech Republic compromised their chances to advance to the next sentence, but the resounding victory against Scotland (3-1) in the last game of the group stage solved the situation. Despite not maintaining the state of form that it exhibited in 2018, the selection of Zlatko Dali & cacute; can put La Roja in trouble. Luka Modric, who had a brilliant performance against Scotland, will have to be closely watched.

France-Switzerland

The main candidate for the title does not contemplate falling in the round of 16, but Switzerland is ready to frustrate their aspirations. The meeting will take place at the Arena Nationala in Romania from 9:00 p.m. CET and can be followed on Telecinco and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

France faces the knockout phase after finishing as leader in the group of death. Despite the feat, the team led by Didier Deschamps has not shown the forcefulness that was expected, and has only achieved three points against an unrecognizable Germany. Name by name, les bleus are a fearsome selection, but some players are far from their best version. Mbappé has not yet managed to make his debut as a scorer and Koundé, imperial throughout the season with Sevilla, debuted by committing a penalty.

Switzerland, for its part, is characterized by being a compact and strong team on a defensive level, but they have not yet shown these virtues in the tournament. They could not get past the draw against Wales and Italy passed them over, and in just two games they conceded 4 goals. The last game of the group stage, against a disappointing Turkey, was closer to the version that Vladimir Petkovic’s team has us used to.