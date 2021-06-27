Match schedule for June 27 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/27/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The second day of the round of 16 of the European Championship faces, on the one hand, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic and, on the other, two of the best teams of the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium. The Dutch achieved three victories in the group stage and entered as group winners, while the Czechs were finally in the shadow of England and Croatia after failing to storm Wembley.

As for the Belgians, like the Netherlands, they have also agreed with a practically immaculate group stage, but their fortune with crosses has been somewhat elusive: they will be measured against the Portuguese, who were the third in contention in the group of death and they acceded behind France and Germany.

Netherlands – Czech Republic

Frank De Boer’s men have cleared up some of the doubts that hung over the national team during the group stage and face the final phase with the certainty of being a competitive and dangerous team. The Dutch, led by figures like Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum or Denzel Dumfries, they are a solid and attractive combination. They showed some weaknesses against Ukraine, where they allowed themselves to be tied with two goals ahead, but against Austria and North Macedonia they showed a good level of play and The Netherlands is a big favorite on the side of the picture, where there are other great teams such as Germany or England.

Jaroslav Šilhavý’s men were unable to storm Wembley and lost the Group D lead after scoring a win and a draw on the first two rounds. The draw against Croatia left a final day of heart attack, but both England and the Balkans fulfilled their role as favorites and agreed as first and second, respectively. The Czechs agreed as the best third parties and will have the difficult mission of defeating a rising Netherlands. The most powerful offensive trick is Patrik Schick, who has scored all three for the team in this European Championship and has emerged as one of the most important players in the group stage.

The Netherlands – Czech Republic It will be played at the Puskás Aréna from 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible follow both on channel Cuatro and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

Belgium – Portugal

Roberto Martínez’s men have fulfilled the expectations in these first commitments of the Eurocup and face the final phase loaded with self-esteem and confidence. Without Eden Harzard at his best, but with Lukaku and De Bruyne, second top scorers and assistants respectively, the Belgians have presented the credentials to go far at this European Championship with three convincing victories in the first three group stage matches. The defensive doubts are one of the weak points of this selection, but its offensive network scares and players like Carrasco, Courtois or Mertens raise the competitive ceiling of the combined.

Those of Fernando Santos thrashed in their debut against Hungary (0-3) in the final stages of the match, but could not overcome Germany (2-4) or France (2-2). The Portuguese, current European champions, had to settle for third place in contention in the group of death and will face one of the favorites. With Cristiano Ronaldo as the top scorer of the championship with five goals in the first three games, Portugal is looking for a place in the quarterfinals, where the winner of Austria – Italy would wait, in what can be, without a doubt, the most complicated side of the table, where France and Spain are also.

The highlight of the day, the Belgium – Portugal, will be held at the La Cartuja Olympic Stadium from 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible follow both on the Telecinco channel and on the Diario SPORT website.