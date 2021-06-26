Match schedule for June 26 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/26/2021 at 12:20 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Eurocup group stage is over and the knockout stages begin. The first crosses of the round of 16 will star them, on the one hand, Wales and Denmark and, on the other, Italy and Austria, which were the first four teams to get their ticket to the final phase of the tournament. The matches will be played in the round at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m..

Wales – Denmark

Robert Page’s men beat Turkey and Switzerland in group A and achieved the ticket to eighth as second classified behind Italy. With Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey as the main figures of the British team, the Welsh want to repeat the good level exhibited in the last edition of the Eurocup and reach the semi-finals of the tournament again. With a win, a draw and a loss, Wales will face one of the underdog teams that played the best football in the group stage, Denmark’s Højbjerg, Poulsen or Damsgaard.

Those of Kasper Hjulmand have overcome the trauma of Christian Eriksen and have also been classified as second in group B. With just one win and the same points as Finland and Russia, the Danish team has asserted the goal difference to be in the next round of the Eurocup. Without his big star, Denmark has practiced a good level of play, especially against Belgium, with figures that have taken a step in the tournament such as Højbjerg, who is the leader of the midfield, or Damsgaard, who has become the main offensive threat in the Hjulmand scheme.

The first crossing of the round of 16, the Wales – Denmark, will be held in Amsterdam from 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible follow both on channel Cuatro and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

Italy – Austria

Mancini’s men reach the final phase of the Eurocup with confidence through the roof and with a record of results that scares. After the disappointment suffered at the 2018 World Cup, the Italians have built a solid and impenetrable block that is leaving a very high level Eurocup. With nine points, seven goals in favor and none against, Italy has 11 consecutive victories (with 34 goals in favor and none against) and 30 consecutive games without being defeated, something that had not happened since 1939.

Franco Foda’s men have confirmed their presence in the round of 16 of a European Championship for the first time in their history. The Austrians, led by David Alaba, ousted Ukraine as a candidate for second place in Group C and accompanied the Netherlands. Faced with one of the toughest rivals in the tournament, the Austrians dream of continuing to make their third appearance at the continental tournament.

The Italy – Austria, which will be the second round of 16 match, will be played in London at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible follow both on the Telecinco channel and on the Diario SPORT website.