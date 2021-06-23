Match schedule for June 23 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/23/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

Group E and Group F close the Eurocup group stage with everything to be decided yet. The Spanish team faces the most decisive match of the tournament against a demanding Slovakia and awaiting what happens in Sweden – Poland, despite the fact that it depends on itself to be in the next round. In the group of death, France – Portugal is presented as one of the most important duels for the final phase of the tournament, with Germany, which faces Hungary, on the lookout for what happens. Group E matches are played at 6:00 p.m., while Group F matches are at 9:00 p.m.

Slovakia – Spain

Those of Stefan Tarkovic appear in the Cartuja with the illusion of achieving the ticket to the round of 16. They surprisingly defeated Poland on the opening day, but could not salvage any points against Sweden, who won by the minimum. The Slovaks arrive with great players like Hamsik, Lobotka or Skriniar and it would be worth a draw on this last day to be in the next round, either as a second or as one of the best third, since both Ukraine and Finland have closed their participation with three points and a negative goal difference.

Those of Luis Enrique arrive at the last day with a maximum pressure. After not going beyond the draw against Sweden or Poland, the Spanish need a victory against Slovakia to be in the next round. The draw could be worth them, as long as Robert Lewandowski’s team does not beat Sweden, leader of the group. Spain has shown a good level of play in the first two games, but the lack of success in the last meters has been decisive. The main novelty in the eleven could be the presence of Busquets, who returns after overcoming Covid-19, in the place of Rodri. Álvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno could repeat from the beginning in the scheme.

The transcendental Slovakia – Spain of group E will be played from 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT)

Sweden – Poland

Janne Anderson’s men currently lead Group E with four points. They tied in the debut against the favorite of the group, Luis Enrique’s Spain, and defeated Slovakia, which ranks second, by the minimum. Without Ibrahimovic, the Swedes have exhibited an optimal level in these first two days and a draw against Lewandowski’s Poland would be worth them to be in the round of 16 and even to be first in the group depending on what happens in Spain – Slovakia.

Those of Paulo Sousa, meanwhile, have only achieved one point out of six possible and fell to Slovakia in the debut. Against Spain they were clearly inferior, but they managed to rescue a valuable point for the final day. For the Poles it is only worth it with the victory to be in the eighth, either as first, second or third classified.

The Sweden – Poland, which will close the third and last day of group B at 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT)

Germany – Hungary

Those of Joachim Löw depend on themselves to be in the next round and exhibited a great level of play against the reigning European champion, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The coach kept the same eleven players as in the defeat against France and the carburó team: kept control of the game at all times and showed a great punch in the final meters. The victory would be key to adding pressure to France, which is playing against Portugal, although the draw could serve to seal the pass.

Marco Rossi’s men, meanwhile, come to the last day with a very positive dynamic after drawing against the favorite France. Unlike the first two days, the Hungarians will play away from home and without the support of the 70,000 fans who were in the last match. The Cinderella of the group of death could give the bell in the last clash of the group stage: if they beat Germany they will be in the round of 16 no matter what happens in Portugal – France.

The Germany – Hungary, which will close the third and last day of group F, takes place at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT)

Portugal – France

Those of Fernando Santos arrive at the end of the group stage with a bad taste in their mouths of the win against Germany. The reigning European champions thrashed Hungary in the debut, but they play it against France, the reigning world champion. Barring maximum debacle, the Portuguese could be in the next round as one of the best thirds in case of defeat. With Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the top scorers in the championship and in the history of the tournament, the Portuguese face the commitment with the illusion of giving a coup of authority and asserting their entire offensive arsenal.

Didier Deschamps’s men did not do their homework against the group’s Cinderella, Marco Rossi’s Hungary, and they will play first place against Portugal in the most important match of the group stage. The tie adds pressure to them, but they depend on themselves to qualify as top of the group. The Gauls are, par excellence, the great favorites of the tournament and seek to redeem themselves from the final lost precisely to Portugal in the final of the last edition, that of 2016.

The highlight of the last day of the Eurocup, in what is the reissue of the final of the Eurocopa 2016, Portugal – France, will be held at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT)