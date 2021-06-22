Match schedule for June 22 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/22/2021 at 9:08 AM CEST

England, Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic face the last round of this group stage. Group D, in full, will play the third day in a unified way on Tuesday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m. It is the last chance for the four teams to qualify for the round of 16.

Croatia- Scotland

One match is missing for these two teams to qualify for the round of 16. An eMeeting that will be decisive after both have already faced England and Czech Republic, and that can be followed by Cuatro and the SPORT website.

The Twentieth runner-up in the world came to this European Championship with worse sensations after the footballers who marked a whole generation are no longer at their highest level. With the expectation of being second in the group, she debuted with a defeat against England. This last match against Scotland will be transversal, taking into account that some national teams that occupy the third position of this first phase will also qualify.

Scotland made history by qualifying for this edition of the continental competition after almost 25 years. However, his debut fell away from expectations. Clarke’s men lost 2-0 to the more affordable team, the Czech Republic. And it has dragged the consequences of it in the game against England and the rest against Croatia. The victory is non-negotiable to play the round of 16.

England- Czech Republic

The favorite of group D and the one who, at first, seemed weaker, will meet on June 22 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be of vital importance for those of Southgate achieve the classification to eighth as leaders. The game can be followed live by Cuatro.

Although the Czech Republic was never considered one of the most dangerous teams on the continent, they are not an affordable rival either. The national team has always managed to put vicissitudes to the teams it has faced, always being an uncomfortable opponent. Proof of this is that they beat Scotland in the first match of this European Championship., remaining as group leader during the first day. Now, he must maintain his status as an uncomfortable rival against one of the favorites to win the competition.

England is not only the favorite of Group D, but also is listed as one of the best teams to win the European Championship on July 11. The team has great individualities in their ranks, who can make a difference against their rivals. The objective is clear, to qualify for the eighth as the leader. After showing a high level against Croatia and Scotland, he has one game left to achieve the goal set at this start of the competition.