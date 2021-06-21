Match schedule for June 21 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/21/2021 at 9:21 AM CEST

Alberto Teruel

This Monday starts with a day full of football: For the first time since the start of the Eurocup, four games will be played on the same day, spread over two time slots. North Macedonia-Netherlands (Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands) and Ukraine-Austria (Arena Nationala, Romania) will be played at 18.00 CET, while Russia-Denmark (Parken, Denmark) and Finland-Belgium (Saint Petersburg Stadium , Russia), will be played at 9:00 p.m. CET.

North Macedonia-Netherlands

North Macedonia and the Netherlands, with 0 and 6 points respectively, face the clash in a radically opposite situation. The meeting will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena at 6:00 p.m. CET and it can be followed on the SPORT newspaper website.

The Dutch face the match with the qualification to the round of 16 already assured. Frank de Boer’s scheme, much criticized before the start of the tournament, has paid off, allowing the ‘Oranje’ to display great football. De Jong’s leadership in the core, the magic of Memphis Depay and the emergence of Dumfries are key to understanding the Dutch solvency. It is expected that De Boer will introduce some changes in his scheme to give rest to some of his footballers.

The Macedonians, for their part, they desperately need victory to have any chance of advancing to the next round. The virtues they exhibited against Austria were conspicuous by their absence against Ukraine. Although they will undoubtedly go for victory, Igor Angelovski’s pupils are not dependent on themselves to advance to the next phase. A draw between Ukraine and Austria, for example, would mathematically put them out of continental competition.

Ukraine-Austria

Ukraine and Austria face the third day with a tie on points, so this clash seems decisive to know which team will qualify directly to the next phase. The match will be played at the Arena Nationala in Romania at 6:00 p.m. CET and it can be followed on the SPORT newspaper website.

Despite their bitter debut against the Netherlands, Ukraine has shown good manners at the Euro, especially in the three-quarter zone. Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk and Malinovsky, escorted from the medullary by Zinchenko and Shaparenko, managed to put their rivals in trouble on both days, and everything seems to indicate that Austria will have to sweat blood not to give in to the attacks of Andriy Shevchenko’s pupils.

Austria, for its part, will have to fight against the ghosts of the confrontation against the Netherlands. Despite the excellent level shown against North Macedonia, the weaknesses of the Austrians were exposed in the defeat of the second day. However, Franco Foda’s team relies on himself to advance to the next round. With Alaba, Laimer and Sabitzer as the main arguments, Austria’s victory would surprise no one.

Russia-Denmark

Russia and Denmark, two teams that surprised in the World Cup in Russia, will measure their strength in the closing of group B. The match will be played at the Parken at 9:00 p.m. CET and it can be followed on the Diario Sport website.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s team faces the closing of the group stage after obtaining a long-suffering victory against Finland. While it is true that Russia does not arrive as needy of points as Denmark, a defeat could have catastrophic consequences, since they would go on to present the worst goal difference in the group. With Dzyuba, Miranchuk and Golovin in full shape but with the absence of Mario Fernandes, the former World Cup host hopes to continue advancing rounds in the competition.

Denmark, for its part, cannot afford anything other than victory. The 0 points that the Danes present in the classification do not do justice to the level of play displayed throughout the two days, especially in the first 45 minutes. Kjaer, Christensen, Wass, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Braithwaite … Kasper Hjulmand’s arguments are numerous, and if they show the level shown in the first half against Belgium, the Russians will have serious problems to obtain a favorable result.

Finland-Belgium

The debutant against one of the favorites. David against Goliath. Finland and Belgium will meet at the Saint Petersburg Stadium at 9:00 p.m. CET. The meeting can be followed on the Diario Sport website.

With Kevin de Bruyne on the field, Belgium scares. The entrance of the Manchester City midfielder revolutionized the game against Denmark, associating himself perfectly with his teammates and managing to reverse the initial 1-0. The offensive superiority of Roberto Martínez’s pupils has been evidenced throughout the tournament, but that does not solve their defensive fragility.

Finland’s options to close a dream debut in the Eurocup and advance to the next round go through exploiting this weakness. With Pukki and Pohjanpalo, arguments are not lacking. Meanwhile, Hradecky will have to stop the attacks of the Belgian forward.