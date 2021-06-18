Match schedule for June 18 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/18/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

Ines Sanchez

The penultimate round of the second group stage, has as its most outstanding match the England-Scotland, and not only for football, if not for the historical interest represented by the confrontation of both teams, cataloged as the derby of the Eurocup. The other match of Group D, Croatia-Czech Republic and the remaining Group E match, Sweden-Slovakia, will also take place on June 18, which will open the day on Friday.

Sweden- Slovakia

Sweden and Slovakia will open the day on Friday, in a meeting that They will play at 15:00 and in which the team led by Andersson could consolidate its leadership in group E. Without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Forsberg has become the cross-cutting figure of the team. The meeting can be followed in Cuatro.

The Swedish team has already demonstrated its defensive strength against Spain. After drawing against the team led by Luis Enrique in his debut in the Eurocup, which is listed as the rival to beat among the four teams, aspires to be leader of the group after facing Slovakia. Forsberg and Alexander, from Real, are the two great arguments for Sweden to make the leap in this group stage.

Slovakia was listed as the weakest rival and yet leads Group E after winning the opening match against Poland 1-2 after the own goal and the one scored by Skriniar. Although Hamsik was the great protagonist of this team, the surprise in the debut was Mak, the left winger, who made a great performance. Against Sweden, he has a great opportunity to begin to secure his place in the round of 16.

Croatia- Czech Republic

Croatia and Czech Republic will debut the second day of Group D, in a match that will be played at 18:00 and that can be followed by Cuatro. Croatia will fight to get closer to the leadership, while the leaders will bet to keep it.

Victory is not negotiable for Croatia. After losing in their debut against England, they will have to battle for the three points, and thus have options to qualify for the second round of the European Championship. They tried to stop the ball out of England on their debut, but Southgate’s men showed greater superiority than the Croats on the left wing. It was observed in the first match difficulty generating danger against the English team, who managed to be a firm team behind. Against the Czech Republic, apparently a weaker rival, they have the opportunity to cut positions with those at the top.

Group D and E have shown that expectations do not always resemble reality. Slovakia and the Czech Republic have held on, having nothing to lose. The defensive strength of the team and the quality of goalkeeper Vaclik has allowed him to win in the first match against Scotland. Historically, he was always an uncomfortable opponent for the big teams. After facing off against Scotland in the first round, they need to maintain this cohesion and group density against Croatia to have a real chance of qualifying for the last 16.

Scotland-England

The most anticipated match of the day. The two national teams will close the second round of the group stage (at 9:00 p.m.). The meeting, beyond what it means in the purely sports field, acquires more importance as it is a derby for both countries. The match, led by Mateu Lahoz, can be followed by Telecinco and live on the Sport website.

Scotland needs victory after losing in debut against Czech Republic, who apparently emerged as the weakest of the group. The national team returned to a great tournament for 22 years. Their last participation dates from 1998. However, they did not have the dream debut. Despite having a good start to the game, the Czechs made good use of their weaknesses and won after a double from Schick. The next game is transversal to be able to fight for a place in the second round.

For its part, England comes to the meeting with better sensations after starting the Euro with victory against Croatia. It is the first in which they debut winning. Five defeats and four draws in the opening match preceded him. In the game against Scotland, Southgate could go for Chilwell or Shaw, after he lacked depth with Tippier against Croatia. They also hope to win back Tierney, who after the injury is not yet at his best. The national team is one of the candidates to win a European Championship they have not yet achieved. Their only title is the 1996 World Cup. The next game is essential to show the potential of a very young team and establish themselves as leaders of Group D.