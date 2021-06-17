Match schedule for June 17 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/17/2021

The teams of Belgium and Denmark close the second day of group B, while the Netherlands of Frenkie De Jong looks for the ticket to the round of 16 after defeating Ukraine on the opening day. It is precisely the Shevchenko block that will try to rush their options by defeating North Macedonia in a vital duel and gamble everything for everything with Austria on the final matchday. As usual, the three games will be played at 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Ukraine – North Macedonia

Shevchenko’s men seek to make up for their bitter debut against the Netherlands. With Zinchenko and Yarmolenko as main figures From a very dynamic selection, the Ukrainians were able to match the electronic against De Boer’s when they were two goals behind with ten minutes remaining. However, the persistent Dumfries appeared on the right side with a good header to unbalance again and leave the final 3-2. Defeat forces Ukraine to add the three points and wait for the result of the Netherlands – Austria to see their options on the last day.

Those of Igor Angelovski could not give the bell against the Austria of David Alaba in what was his debut in a European Championship. After eliminating Georgia in the last game of the play-off, the Macedonians made history with a goal from veteran Pandev, who is one of the leaders of the team together with Levantine Enis Bardhi. North Macedonia is undoubtedly one of the cinderellas of group C and of the tournament. Your options, just like Ukraine, go through getting all three points and waiting. On the last day they would face the Netherlands that could even have their ticket for the second round.

The Ukraine – North Macedonia will open the second day of group C from 3:00 p.m. CET (1:00 p.m. GMT)

Denmark – Belgium

Kasper Hjulmand’s men face the vital duel against Belgium with him Eriksen theme latent. The best player of the Danish national team suffered a fainting at the end of the first half of the match against Finland and had to be evacuated to the nearest hospital. There is no fear for his life, but what happened has left the block touched. The resumption of the crash also brought bad news: a lone goal from Finland leaves Denmark on the edge of the abyss. Their options will be played against the main favorite of the group and one of the candidates for the title.

Roberto Martínez’s men, meanwhile, did their homework against Russia with two goals from their scorer, Romelu Lukaku. Without the certainty that Kevin De Bruyne will be able to participate even though he has already returned to training, the Belgians are looking for a place in the round of 16 of the Eurocup and fulfill the forecasts: qualify for the final phase of the tournament and go as far as possible.

One of the highlights of the day, the Denmark – Belgium, will close the second day of group B at 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT)

Netherlands – Austria

Frank De Boer’s men complied against Ukraine despite allowing themselves to overcome a two-goal lead in the final stages of the match. Dumfries ran as the hero of the night in a great version of the Dutch, especially in the first hour of play. With Frenkie, Wijnaldum and Depay as the main threats and with doubts about the physical condition of De Ligt, the Netherlands dispute the most momentous duel of the group stage with their sights set on the round of 16.

Those of Franco Foda showed a good level against the Cinderella North Macedonia and face the second day with the intention of surprising the Netherlands. The team led by David Alaba won their first match in a Eurocup group stage after more than 30 years of waiting and he did it loosely, with a 3-1 and goals from Lainer, Gregoritsch and Arnautovic. A victory would mathematically grant the pass to the round of 16.

The other highlight of the day, the Netherlands – Austria, will close the second day of group C and can leave us another classified for the round of 16 at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT)