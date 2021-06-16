Match schedule for June 16 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/16/2021 at 9:22 AM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The second day of the Eurocup group stage kicks off with a Finland-Russia next Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. CET at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia. Turkey-Wales (6:00 p.m. CET at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan) and Italy-Switzerland (9:00 p.m. CET at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy), both in Group A, will complete the day.

Finland-Russia

Finland and Russia will open the second day of group B, also formed by Denmark and Belgium. The meeting will take place at the Saint Petersburg Stadium at 3:00 p.m. CET and can be followed in Cuatro and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

The Finns face the second day of the European Championship with optimism thanks to the three points obtained in the victory against Denmark (0-1). The big star of the team led by Markku Kanerva is Teemu Pukki, an insatiable striker for Norwich City, but Joel Pohjanpalo, author of the first goal in the history of Finland in the European Championship, and Lukas Hradecky, who managed to keep a clean sheet despite the onslaught of the Danes, have proven to be names to be reckoned with.

For its part, Russia faces this day with the urgent need to score after the bitter defeat against Belgium on the first day (3-0). The team led by Stanislav Cherchesov, in the words of the coach himself, assures that will seek revenge against Finland, although To achieve your goal you will have to solve the obvious defensive problems. Dzyuba and Golovin, the main assets to achieve victory.

Turkey-Wales

Turkey and Wales will mark the start of the second day of group A. The meeting will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium at 6:00 p.m. CET and can be followed in Cuatro and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

Despite a crushing defeat against Italy on matchday one (0-3), Turkey has yet to say its last word. According to the Turkish media, & Scedil; enol Güne & scedil; prepares a series of changes in the scheme to obtain the victory against Wales. Cengiz Ünder aims to start in place of Yusuf Yazici to center the position of Hakan Çalhano & gbreve; lu, who occupied the left wing on the first day. Merih Demiral’s poor performance, including an own goal, could lead Ozan Kabak into the center of defense.

The Welsh, for their part, face the day with less demands thanks to the point obtained against Switzerland (1-1). Turkey’s offensive arguments are numerous, but Robert Page’s selection has an insurance between the three clubs, Danny Ward, who successfully stopped the multiple attacks of Switzerland during the past day. The offensive weight of the selection will fall on Kieffer Moore’s passing game and on Gareth Bale’s speed.

Italy-Switzerland

The highlight of the day. The favorites of group A will put the finishing touch to the day next Wednesday at the Olympic in Rome at 21.00 CET. The meeting can be followed on Telecinco and on the SPORT Newspaper website.

Italy faces in the match with the tranquility of being the only team in group A that obtained all three points on the first day. Roberto Mancini’s team has a safe between the three sticks, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and a solid defensive block, so that Switzerland’s journey towards their goal can become a utopia. In addition, the azzurra also has great offensive arguments: with Insigne and Immobile from the beginning and Bellotti and Chiesa as revulsive, the Italian rush can cause nightmares to lag alpine.

Switzerland, knowing that this match could be key to obtaining first place, will not lower its arms. Breel Embolo, always accompanied by Seferovic, can put the Italian defense in trouble, which will also have to watch its flanks against the attacks of Ricardo Rodríguez and Kevin Mbabu.