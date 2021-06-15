Match schedule for June 15 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/15/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The four teams in Group F (Hungary, Portugal, France and Germany) make their Eurocup debut this Tuesday, June 15. Three of the best teams in the championship form the group of death and seek the round of 16. The day will begin at 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT) with the duel between Hungary and Portugal and will close from 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT) with the main course: France – Germany.

Hungary – Portugal

Those of Marco Rossi arrive at the European appointment after overtake Iceland in the play-offs and certify their second consecutive appearance at the European Championship after more than 44 years of waiting. The Hungarians are undoubtedly the weakest team in group F, in which a priori Portugal, France and Germany will compete for the first two places and with the hope that the third can also access the final phase. Its main figure, Szoboszlai, will not be after suffering an injury with RB Leipzig. The most prominent players on the Hungarian side are the experienced goalkeeper Gulácsi and the central Lucas Orban..

Those of Fernando Santos arrive at the 2021 edition with the vitola of current European champions. The Portuguese, who could not pass the round of 16 in the last World Cup, have improved their performance and have a remarkable offensive power. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still the main star, Joao Félix, André Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva or Diogo Jota do nothing but reinforce Portugal’s offensive threat.

The Hungary – Portugal will open the last round of matches of Day 1 of the Eurocup at 6:00 p.m. CET (4:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible continue on both channel Four and SPORT newspaper website.

France – Germany

Those of Didier Deschamps appear in the Eurocup as current world champions and European finalists and are, by far, one of the main favorites to get the title. The French offensive arsenal, in addition to a physical midfield and an exuberant rear, is the main threat to a team that seeks to make history. The return of Karim Benzema is one of the great novelties in the French team, who will form a luxury trident with Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann.

Those of Joachim Löw, meanwhile, seek retaliate for poor performance in the last World Cup, where they unexpectedly fell in the group stages. In what will be the last great tournament of the coach, the Germans has a very solid group with great experience. Euro 2021 may be the last great appearance of a generation of wonderful footballers: Müller, Hummels or Neuer. Young people ask for step and players like Havertz, Gnabry, Goretzka, Kimmich, Werner or Sané champion generational change.

The highlight of the day, the France – Germany, will close the first day of the Eurocup at 9:00 p.m. CET (7:00 p.m. GMT) and it will be possible follow both the Telecinco channel and the SPORT newspaper website.