Match schedule for June 13 at Euro 2020: schedules and TV

06/13/2021 at 4:54 PM CEST

Ines Sanchez

Next Sunday, six teams will debut in the 2021 Eurocup. Group C will do so in its entirety, with the duels of Austria-Macedonia and the Netherlands – Ukraine. And so will England, one of the favorites to win the competition, who will face Croatia, with the possibility of revenge,

England- Croatia

Gareth Southgate’s are one of the strongest candidates of this Eurocup. Positioned as the fourth best team according to the FIFA ranking, they aim to exceed expectations. They start with the advantage of playing at home. The England team will make their debut at Wembley, where as usual, they will kneel against racism. An initiative that its rivals do not adhere to.

England-Croatia will be played on Sunday (at 3:00 p.m.) and can be followed by Four and through the SPORT website. One of the attractions of this first meeting is the possible revenge of the locals. Both teams already crossed paths in the 2018 World Cup, in a match in which the Croats won 2-1, qualifying for the final. The Three Lions are one of the most anticipated national teams, having one of the best rosters in the tournament: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish or Harry Kane are some of the protagonists of the team that Southgate leads.

The runner-up in the world is the team that could cause the most problems for England in this group stage. They start as the second favorite in Group D after the level they have shown in the knockout stages of the last major competitions. From this selection It is also worth highlighting veterans such as Modric, Rakitic or Mario Mandzukic. The motivation for this selection is that it will probably be the last of a generation that will remain in history. That they managed to surprise – and beat – the greats of European football when they did not even enter the pools, bordering on glory in Russia just three years ago.

Austria-North Macedonia

The first match of Group C will be played by Austria and North Macedonia, who will meet at 18:00 and can be followed by Four. Two national teams that -a priori- will have a difficult time qualifying for the next phase. It will be the first European Championship in Macedonian history, a selection that does not generate too many expectations but that qualifies after showing a great role in the previous phases. They come to this championship after achieving 14 points and beating Kosovo and Georgia. The great responsibility for their performance rests with Goran Pandev, that despite being close to reaching 40 years of age, he is considered the best soccer player in the country of all time.

In front you will have Austria, that has David Alaba as a great argument of the national team. However, they also generated good feelings in the last European Championship, in which they made their debut, and did not achieve victory in the group stage. It is the second consecutive classification and the objective of this is to win. And also, with the fact that the third classified can reach the eighth is an incentive for the Austrians. If they did, yesIt was the first time in history that they would reach the playoffs.

Netherlands- Ukraine

The Netherlands is listed as the great favorite of Group C. After some difficult years and the regeneration they have carried out, the national team once again have options in the qualifying rounds of this European Championship. The reasons for this selection are proper names, even with the absences of Van de Beek or Van Dijk, they stand out Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong o Wijnaldum like some of the most prominent footballers. It is a team that combines seniority and youth, and with which the coach has managed to lead a new era.

De Boer’s team will face Ukraine next Sunday (at 9:00 p.m.) and can be followed in Cuatro. For now, De Ligt is doubtful in this first meeting due to a groin injury. It has been a week since he started the annoying, and although it is not ruled out, it would be risky to start with the Dutchman as the starter.

The objective of Ukraine is to stand up to the candidate to lead Group C. It is the third consecutive European Championship they play. Plus, managed to position itself ahead of Portugal in previous matches. Zinchenko is one of the transversal figures of a team that has shown to have the initiative in matches. With Shevchenko as a coach, they have shown that they want to have the ball and be a very uncomfortable national team for the big European teams.