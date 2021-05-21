Match preview: Yokohama F. Marinos

05/21/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Kashiwa Reysol visit this Saturday to Nissan Stadium to measure yourself with Yokohama F. Marinos in his fifteenth match of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 10:00.

The Yokohama F. Marinos he wants to rediscover victory in the match corresponding to matchday fifteen after having lost his last match against him Kashima antlers by a score of 5-3. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in eight of the 13 matches played to date in the J1 Japanese League, with 28 goals in favor and 13 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Kashiwa Reysol could not cope with the FC Tokyo in their last match (0-4), so that a victory against the Yokohama F. Marinos It would help you improve your tournament record. To date, of the 14 games that the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won four of them with a balance of 12 goals in favor and 19 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Yokohama F. Marinos has achieved a balance of five victories and two draws in seven games played in his field, figures that speak positively of the team of Ange Postecoglou when he plays at home. In the role of visitor, the Kashiwa Reysol they have won once and drawn once in their eight games so far, figures that show the team lacking during their away games.

The rivals had already met before in the Nissan Stadium and the balance is four defeats and six draws in favor of the Yokohama F. Marinos. In turn, the local team has a streak of five games in a row without losing at home against the Kashiwa Reysol. The last time they played the Yokohama F. Marinos and the Kashiwa Reysol in the competition was in September 2020 and the match ended with a 1-3 favorable to the Yokohama F. Marinos.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of 14 points with respect to the Yokohama F. Marinos. The Yokohama F. Marinos He arrives at the meeting with 27 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. As for his rival, the Kashiwa Reysol, is in fifteenth position with 13 points.