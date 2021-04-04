Match preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers

04/04/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

Next Monday at 9:15 p.m. the match of the thirtieth day of the Premier League will be played, which will face Wolverhampton and to West Ham in it Molineux Stadium.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers reaches the thirtieth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Manchester City in the previous match by a score of 4-1. Since the competition began, the hosts have won nine of the 29 matches played so far and have managed to score 28 goals for and 38 against.

On the visitors’ side, the West Ham reaped a three-way tie against the Arsenal, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so that he arrives at the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 29 games he has played in this Premier League season, the West Ham He has won 14 of them and has a balance of 45 points scored against 35 points received.

In terms of home performance, the Wolverhampton Wanderers has won five times, has been defeated five times and has drawn four times in 14 games played so far, indicative that the West Ham you may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this meeting. At the exits, the West Ham has a balance of six wins, five losses and three draws in 14 games he has played so far, so the players of the Wolverhampton Wanderers They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Wolverhampton Wanderers and the results are two wins, one loss and one draw for the locals. Likewise, the locals have a two-game streak in a row winning at home against West Ham. The last time they faced the Wolverhampton and the West Ham in this tournament it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 4-0 in favor of West Ham.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Wolverhampton Wanderers with a difference of 14 points. The team of Nuno Espírito Santo He arrives at the match in thirteenth position and with 35 points before the match. For their part, the visitors have 49 points and occupy the fifth position in the competition.