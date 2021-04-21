Match preview: Werder Bremen

04/20/2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

The Mainz visit this Wednesday to Weserstadion to measure yourself with Werder Bremen in his thirtieth round of the Bundesliga, which will start at 20:30.

The Werder Bremen faces with hope of recovering points in the match corresponding to the thirtieth day after suffering a defeat against the Borussia Dortmund in the previous match by a result of 4-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won seven of the 29 games played so far in the Bundesliga with a figure of 33 goals for and 47 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Mainz 05 managed to defeat the Cologne 2-3 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Karim Onisiwo, Jean-Paul Boetius Y Leandro martins, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Werder Bremen. Of the 28 games he has played in this Bundesliga season, the Mainz 05 he has won seven of them with a figure of 30 goals in favor and 48 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Werder Bremen they have achieved statistics of three victories, seven defeats and four draws in 14 games played at home, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. In the role of visitor, the Mainz 05 They have won four times and drawn four times in their 14 games played, which means that they will have to work hard during their visit to the stadium of the Werder Bremen if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Werder BremenIn fact, the numbers show five losses and four draws in favor of the local team. The last time they faced the Werder Bremen and the Mainz in the competition it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a score of 0-1 for the locals.

Looking at his position in the Bundesliga leaderboard, we can see that the Werder Bremen they are ahead of the visiting team with a two-point advantage. The hosts, before this game, are in thirteenth place with 30 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in fourteenth position with 28 points.