Match preview: Villaverde – Paracuellos Antamira

05/29/2021 at 12:16 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 11:30 the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which Villaverde and to Paracollos in the Boetticher.

The Villaverde He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the ninth day after suffering a defeat against him San Fernando de Henares in the previous match by a result of 1-0. In addition, the locals have not won in any of the eight matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and add a figure of 43 goals conceded against 23 in favor.

Regarding visitors, the Paracuellos Antamira won its last two matches of the competition against The Alamo as a local and the Real Aranjuez CF out of his field, 2-1 and 2-3 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Villaverde. To date, of the seven games that the Paracuellos Antamira in the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won five of them with 33 goals in favor and 33 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Villaverde they have lost three times and drawn once in four games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and that in turn give the visitors hope. In the role of visitor, the Paracuellos Antamira He has a balance of two wins, one loss and one draw in four games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

The two rivals have met before in the BoetticherIn fact, the numbers show one win, two losses and three draws in favor of the Villaverde. Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Villaverde, as they have already won two away games. The last time they faced the Villaverde and the Paracollos in this tournament it was in February 2020 and the match ended with a result of 0-1 for the Paracollos.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 19 points in favor of the Paracuellos Antamira. The Villaverde He has 23 points in the locker, ranking in ninth place. As for the rival, the Paracuellos Antamira, is in second position with 42 points.