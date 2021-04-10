Match preview: Villarrubia – Atlético B

04/09/2021 at 6:45 PM CEST

Next Saturday at the Municipal At 18:45, the Villarrubia and the Athletics in the match corresponding to matchday number 2 of the Second Phase of Second B.

The Villarrubia looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the second day after losing the last match against the Poblense by a score of 2-1.

On the visitors’ side, the Athletic B suffered a defeat against We socuéllamos in the last game (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the championship.

Right now, between the Villarrubia and the Athletic B there is a difference of one point in the ranking. The Villarrubia He arrives at the meeting with 20 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For his part, Athletic B he has 19 points and ranks fifth in the tournament.