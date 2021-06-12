Match preview: Vera – Villa Santa Brígida

06/12/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The Villa Santa Brígida travel this Sunday to New Salvador Ledesma to measure yourself with Vera in his eighth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 13:00.

The Vera faces the eighth day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after drawing the last match played against the Arucas. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won one of the five games played so far and have conceded 28 goals against and scored 28 in favor.

For his part, Villa Santa Brígida he won his last two matches of the competition against him Athletic Tacoronte in his fief and the Athletic Victoria out of his field, by 1-0 and 1-2 respectively and wants to repeat the result against the Vera to continue his winning streak. To date, of the seven games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them with a figure of 28 goals in favor and 25 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Vera they have won once and drawn once in two games played so far, indicating that they will have to work hard during this match if they do not want to lose more points in their stadium. At the exits, the Villa Santa Brígida They have won once and lost once in their three games so far, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have met before in the New Salvador Ledesma, in fact, the numbers show two wins, four losses and three draws in favor of the Vera. In turn, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Villa Santa Brígida. The last match they played on Vera and the Villa Santa Brígida In this competition it took place in January 2020 and ended with a result of 2-3 in favor of the Vera.

To this day, between the Vera and the Villa Santa Brígida there is a difference of three points in the classification. The team of Adonay Martin he ranks second with 35 points on his scoreboard. As for the visiting team, the Villa Santa Brígida, is fourth with 32 points.