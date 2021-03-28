Match preview: Valencia Women

03/27/2021 at 8:14 PM CET

Next Sunday at 20:30 the match of the twenty-fourth day of the Primera Iberdrola will be played, which will face Valencia and to Athletics in it Antonio Puchades.

The Valencia Women reaches the twenty-fourth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Athletic Club Women in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the competition began, the locals have won in six of the 23 matches played to date in the Primera Iberdrola with a figure of 35 goals in favor and 48 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Atlético de Madrid Women suffered a defeat to the Sporting de Huelva Women in the last game (1-0), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the competition. Of the 23 games he has played this season for the Primera Iberdrola, the Atlético de Madrid Women he has won 12 of them with a balance of 43 scored against 23 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Valencia Women He has achieved a balance of five victories, three defeats and three draws in 11 games played in his field, indicating that he will have to make an effort during this game if he does not want to lose more points in his stadium. At home, the Atlético de Madrid Women They have a record of six wins, three losses and three draws in 12 games they have played so far, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Antonio Puchades, obtaining as a result seven defeats and two draws in favor of the Valencia Women. In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium Valencia. The last time they played the Valencia and the Athletics in this competition it was in February 2021 and the match ended with a 4-1 favorable to the Athletics.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Atlético de Madrid Women is ahead of the Valencia Women with a difference of 16 points. At this time, the Valencia Women it has 25 points and is in tenth position. For his part, Atlético de Madrid Women he has 41 points and ranks sixth in the tournament.