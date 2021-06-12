Match preview: Valdefierro – Sabiñánigo

06/12/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

The Valdefierro plays this Sunday at 12:20 his twelfth game of the Second Phase of the Third Division against the Sabinanigo in the Valdefierro.

The Valdefierro reaches the twelfth day with the illusion of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Sariñena in the previous match by a result of 5-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in two of the 11 games played to date with a figure of 30 goals for and 58 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Sabinanigo he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against the Fraga, so that a triumph over the Valdefierro It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 11 games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Sabinanigo he has won three of them with a balance of 37 goals scored against 55 conceded.

Regarding home performance, the Valdefierro they have won twice and lost three times in five games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points in their stadium, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At home, the Sabinanigo He has a balance of two wins and three losses in five games played, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of ValdefierroIn fact, the numbers show a defeat and three draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have five games in a row without knowing the defeat at home against the Sabinanigo. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in May 2018 and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the Sabinanigo.

In reference to its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Valdefierro they are ahead of the visiting team with a five-point lead. At this time, the Valdefierro it has 30 points and is in ninth position. For its part, the visiting team is eleventh with 25 points.