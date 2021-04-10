Match preview: Udinese – Torino

04/09/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirtieth round of Serie A will be played, which will face the Udinese and to Torino in the Stadio Friuli.

The Udinese reaches the thirtieth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Atalanta in the previous match by a score of 3-2. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won eight of the 29 games played so far, with a streak of 32 goals in favor and 39 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Torino had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Juventus during his last match, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the Torino they had won four of the 28 games played in Serie A this season, with a score of 41 goals for and 52 against.

In reference to local performance, the Udinese They have achieved figures of five wins, six losses and three draws in 14 home games, which shows that they are slipping points in their fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At the exits, the Torino they have won three times, lost seven times and drawn four times in their 14 games so far, figures that show the team lacks during their away games.

The rivals had already met before in the Stadio Friuli and the balance is three defeats and six draws in favor of the Udinese. Likewise, the local team has a streak of two games in a row without losing at home against the Torino. The last confrontation between the Udinese and the Torino This competition was played in December 2020 and ended with a score of 2-3 for the locals.

At this time, the Udinese it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The team of Luca gotti He comes into the game in twelfth position and with 33 points before the game. For their part, the visitors are in seventeenth position with 24 points.