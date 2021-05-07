Match preview: Tenerife – Almería

05/07/2021 at 09:19 CEST

The Almeria travel this Friday to Heliodoro Rodríguez López to measure yourself with Tenerife in his thirty-eighth game of the Second Division, which will start at 9:00 p.m.

The Tenerife He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-eighth day after suffering a defeat against him Girona in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won 12 of the 37 matches played to date, with 31 goals in favor and 31 against.

For his part, Almeria reaped a two-way tie against the Real Oviedo, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. To date, of the 37 games that the team has played in the Second Division, it has won 18 of them with a balance of 53 goals scored against 35 conceded.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Tenerife he has won nine times, he has lost three times and he has drawn six times in 18 games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the Almeria they have won nine times and been defeated seven times in their 18 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Tenerife and the results are four wins, three losses and four draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium of the Tenerife. The last time they faced the Tenerife and the Almeria In this competition it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, between Tenerife and the Almeria there is a difference of 16 points in the classification. The locals, before this game, are in thirteenth place with 47 points in the standings. For his part, the Almeria it has 63 points and occupies the third position in the classification.