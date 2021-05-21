Match preview: Subiza – CD Fontellas

05/21/2021 at 5:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 5:00 p.m. the match of the fifth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will measure the Upload and to Fontellas in the Sotoburu.

The Upload faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the fifth day after having won at Lourdes in the Luis Asarta by 0-1, with a goal of Xabi Huarte. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won three of the four games played so far, with 31 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the CD Fontellas he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against River Ega, so that a victory over the Upload it would help him improve his championship record. Of the four games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the CD Fontellas he has won zero of them with a balance of 22 goals in favor and 52 against.

Regarding home performance, the Upload he has won once and has been defeated once in two games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At home, the CD Fontellas has a balance of two defeats in two games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have been winning three games in a row at the stadium of the Upload. The last time they played the Upload and the Fontellas in this tournament it was in November 2019 and the match ended with a 1-2 for the locals.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we see that both teams are separated by 10 points in favor of the Upload. The team of Azpilicueta he ranks fourth with 30 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors are in ninth position with 20 points.