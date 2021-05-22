Match preview: Stade de Reims

05/22/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the final day of Ligue 1 will be played, in which we will see the Reims and to Bordeaux in the Stade Auguste Delaune.

The Stade de Reims He wants to be reunited with victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-eighth day after suffering a defeat against him Paris S. Germain in the previous match by a score of 4-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in nine of the 37 games played so far, with 41 goals in favor and 48 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the FC Girondins Bordeaux was imposed on Racing de Lens 3-0 during their last match of the competition, with so many Hwang Ui-Jo, Youssouf Sabaly Y Mehdi Zerkane, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Stade de Reims. To date, of the 37 games the team has played in Ligue 1, it has won 12 of them with a balance of 40 goals scored against 55 conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the Stade de Reims It has achieved statistics of four wins, six losses and eight draws in 18 games played at its stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At the exits, the FC Girondins Bordeaux He has been defeated 11 times and has drawn twice in his 18 games so far, which means he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the Stade de Reims if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Stade de ReimsIn fact, the numbers show one defeat and three draws for the local team. In turn, the visiting team accumulates two matches in a row without knowing the defeat away from home against Reims. The last confrontation between the Reims and the Bordeaux This tournament was played in December 2020 and ended with a score of 1-3 for the locals.

Right now the two teams are tied at 42 points in the Ligue 1 table, so the next match may be a good opportunity to break the tie. The Stade de Reims stands in thirteenth position while, for its part, the FC Girondins Bordeaux he is fourteenth waiting for the next game.