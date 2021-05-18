Match preview: Southampton – Leeds United

05/17/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-seventh day of the Premier League will be played, in which we will see him face the Southampton and to Leeds in the St. Mary’s Stadium.

The Southampton comes with optimism for the game of the thirty-seventh day after having won the Fulham in the St. Mary’s Stadium by 3-1, with so many of Che adams, Tella Y Walcott. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won 12 of the 36 games played so far, with a streak of 47 goals in favor and 63 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Leeds United won against Burnley out of his field by 0-4 and previously he had also done it at home against the Tottenham Hotspur 3-1, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Southampton. Of the 36 games he has played in this Premier League season, the Leeds United He has won 16 of them with 57 goals for and 53 against.

Regarding home performance, the Southampton they have a record of eight victories, seven defeats and three draws in 18 games played at home, which seems to show that they are not one of the most difficult squads to beat at home. At home, the Leeds United has won nine times in his 18 games so far, so the players of the Southampton They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The rivals had already met before in the St. Mary’s Stadium and the balance is seven defeats and two draws in favor of the Southampton. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have been winning two games in a row at home against the Leeds. The last game they played on Southampton and the Leeds In this tournament it took place in February 2021 and ended with a 3-0 result in favor of the visitors.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that, before the match, the Leeds United is ahead of the Southampton with a difference of 10 points. The Southampton He arrives at the meeting in fourteenth position with 43 points in the locker. On the other hand, the visitors have 53 points and occupy the tenth position in the competition.