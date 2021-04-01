Match preview: Silva SD

04/01/2021 at 1:45 PM CEST

The Silva and the Straddle They continue their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new goals, playing this Friday at 12:00 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium A Grela 1.

The Silva SD he was sixth in the First Phase of the Third Division with 30 points and figures of 21 goals in favor and 20 against.

As for his rival, the CD Estradense he was in fourth position in the previous phase of the competition with 31 points and a balance of 35 goals in his favor and 34 against.

The two rivals had already met before in the stadium of the Silva SD and the balance is a defeat for the local team. The last time they faced the Silva and the Stray in this tournament it was in January 2020 and the match ended with a result of 0-2 in favor of the visitors.