Match preview: Seattle Sounders

05/22/2021 at 10:30 PM CEST

The Seattle Sounders will play his ninth game in Major League Soccer against the Atlanta, which will begin next Sunday at 10:30 p.m. in the CenturyLink Field.

The Seattle Sounders He comes eagerly to matchday 9 after winning the last two matches of the competition against him Los Angeles FC in his fiefdom (2-0) and against him San Jose Earthquakes at home (0-1). Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won five of the six games played to date in Major League Soccer and have a 13-goal streak against two conceded goals.

On the visitors’ side, the Atlanta United comes from beating at home 1-0 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a goal from Brown in front of Montreal Impact in the last game played, so he intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of the Seattle Sounders. Of the five games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the Atlanta United he has won two of them and accumulates a figure of four conceded goals against six in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Seattle Sounders they have won three times in three games played so far, making it a very difficult team to beat when playing at home. At the exits, the Atlanta United He has lost once and has drawn twice in his three games so far, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Seattle Sounders to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Seattle SoundersIn fact, the numbers show a victory and a draw for the local team. Also, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match they played on Seattle Sounders and the Atlanta In this competition it took place in July 2019 and ended with a result of 2-1 for the locals.

Analyzing their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of eight points. The team of Brian schmetzer he ranks first with 16 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have eight points and occupy the fourth position in the tournament.