Match preview: SCD Durango

Next Saturday at 18:15 the match of the eighth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute the Durango and to Aurrera in the Tabira soccer field.

The SCD Durango comes to the eighth game with the intention of improving his performance in the competition after having drawn 0-0 against the Balmaseda in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the seven games played to date, with 25 goals in favor and 25 against.

For his part, Aurrera Ondarroa he won his last two matches of the competition against him Sodupe in his fief and the Ariznabarra out of his field, 5-0 and 1-2 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of the SCD Durango. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Aurrera Ondarroa he has won four of them and adds a figure of 37 goals conceded against 34 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the SCD Durango It has achieved a balance of three draws in three games played in its stadium, which provides more opportunities than expected for the visitors, who could have it easier to win. At the exits, the Aurrera Ondarroa they have won twice and drawn once in their three games so far, so they can be considered a more than dangerous opponent outside their stadium, where they score a large part of the points.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of SCD DurangoIn fact, the numbers show three defeats and three draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the home team accumulates a streak of five games in a row without losing at home against the Aurrera. The last match between Durango and the Aurrera This tournament was played in March 2017 and ended with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Aurrera Ondarroa is ahead of the SCD Durango with a difference of one point. The team of Jon larreategi he ranks fourth with 32 points on his scoreboard. As for the visiting team, the Aurrera Ondarroa, is third in the classification with 33 points.