Match preview: Sassuolo – Sampdoria

04/23/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-third day of Serie A will be played, in which we will see the Sassuolo Yet the Sampdoria in the Mapei Stadium – Città Del Tricolore.

The Sassuolo faces with reinforced spirits for the game of the thirty-third day after winning its last two games 1-2 and 3-1, the first against the AC Milan at home and the second against Fiorentina as a local. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in 13 of the 32 matches played so far in Serie A, with 54 goals for and 50 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Sampdoria He had just won his last two games by 0-1 and 3-1, the first against the Crotone out of his field and the second before him Hellas verona in his field, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Sassuolo. To date, of the 32 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won 12 of them and has a balance of 43 goals scored against 46 goals conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Sassuolo He has won five times, he has lost three times and he has drawn seven times in 15 games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Sampdoria has a balance of five victories, seven defeats and four draws in 16 games played, so he will have to strive to score points during his visit to the stadium of the Sassuolo to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have met before at the home of SassuoloIn fact, the numbers show three wins, two losses and four draws for the home team. The last time they faced the Sassuolo and the Sampdoria in the competition it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 2-3 for the locals.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by seven points in favor of the Sassuolo. The Sassuolo He arrives at the meeting with 49 points in his locker and occupying eighth place before the game. For its part, the visiting team is ninth with 42 points.