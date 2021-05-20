Match preview: Santos Laguna

05/20/2021 at 4:00 AM CEST

The Saints receives this Friday at 4:00 the visit of the Puebla in the Tsm Corona Stadium during his third game in the Liga MX de Clausura.

The Santos Laguna He faces the match of the third day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 0-0 against the Puebla in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won seven of the 17 games played to date with a figure of 18 goals for and 13 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Puebla had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Santos Laguna during his last match, so he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 17 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Puebla He has won seven of them and has received 14 goals against and scored 25 in favor.

Regarding the results as a local, the Santos Laguna he has won six times, he has lost once and he has drawn twice in nine games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the Puebla He has a record of four wins, one loss and three draws in eight games he has played so far, making him a rival with good performance as an outsider.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Santos Laguna and the results are nine wins and eight draws in favor of the local team. In addition, the locals have a total of 17 games in a row undefeated against this rival in the Liga MX de Clausura. The last time they played the Saints and the Puebla in this competition it was in May 2021 and the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by two points in favor of the Puebla. The Santos Laguna He arrives at the meeting with 26 points in his locker and occupying the fifth place before the game. For their part, the visitors have 28 points and occupy the third position in the competition.