Match preview: Santa Ana

The Aranjuez visit this Sunday to Municipal of Santa Ana to measure yourself with Saint Ana in his tenth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 12:00.

The Saint Ana comes to the duel with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Móstoles CF in the previous match by a result of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the seven matches played so far, with a streak of 15 goals in favor and 62 against.

For his part, Real Aranjuez could not win at Complutense Alcala in their last match (0-1), so that a win against the Saint Ana It would help you improve your track record in competition. To date, of the nine games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them with a balance of 27 goals scored against 49 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Saint Ana He has achieved figures of three defeats in three games played in his field, which offers more opportunities than expected to the visitors, who could have it easier to win. In the role of visitor, the Real Aranjuez has been defeated four times in his four games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Saint Ana Add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Saint AnaIn fact, the numbers show four losses and a draw for the home team. The last confrontation between the Saint Ana and the Aranjuez This competition was played in March 2013 and ended with a score of 1-2 in favor of the Aranjuez.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Real Aranjuez they are ahead of the home team with an eight-point lead. The Saint Ana He arrives at the meeting with 13 points in his locker and occupying the eleventh place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in tenth position with 21 points.