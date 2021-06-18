Match preview: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

06/18/2021 at 12:00 CEST

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima receives this Saturday at 12:00 the visit of the Kashiwa reysol in the EDION Stadium during their eighteenth meeting in the J1 Japanese League.

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima The meeting comes with optimism after achieving victory away from his field in the Expo ’70 Commemorative Stadium by 1-2 in front of Prawn Osaka, with goals from Kawabe Y Sasaki. Since the beginning of the season, the locals have won six of the 19 games played to date in the J1 Japanese League with a figure of 22 goals in favor and 20 against.

For his part, Kashiwa reysol could not win at Consadole Sapporo in his last game (1-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the competition. Of the 17 games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Kashiwa reysol he has won four of them with a balance of 15 goals for and 24 against.

As a local, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima They have achieved a balance of two wins, three losses and three draws in eight games played at their stadium, numbers that show the weakness of the team in home games and which in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the Kashiwa reysol It has been defeated six times and has drawn twice in its nine games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Sanfrecce Hiroshima add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the EDION Stadium and the balance is six defeats and three draws in favor of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima. In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won three games in a row at the stadium of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima. The last game they played on Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Kashiwa reysol in this tournament took place in December 2020 and ended with a result of 0-1 in favor of the Kashiwa reysol.

In reference to their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that both teams are separated by 12 points in favor of Sanfrecce Hiroshima. The team of Hiroshi jofuku He arrives at the match in eighth position and with 26 points before the match. For his part, Kashiwa reysol he has 14 points and is in seventeenth place in the tournament.