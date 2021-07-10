Match preview: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

07/10/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima receives this Sunday at 11:00 the visit of the Yokohama in the EDION Stadium during their twenty-second match in the J1 Japanese League.

The Sanfrecce Hiroshima He faces the game of the twenty-second day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against the Sagan tosu in his last game. In addition, the locals have won seven of the 21 games played so far, with a streak of 24 goals in favor and 21 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Yokohama suffered a defeat to the Kawasaki Frontale in the last game (0-2), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. To date, of the 21 games the team has played in the J1 Japanese League, it has won one of them with 13 goals for and 51 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima he has won three times, been defeated three times and has drawn four times in 10 games played so far, which shows that he is slipping points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At home, the Yokohama It has a balance of nine defeats and a draw in 10 games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Sanfrecce Hiroshima Add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the EDION Stadium and the balance is a defeat and a draw in favor of the Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Likewise, the visiting team accumulates two matches in a row without losing at home against the Sanfrecce Hiroshima. The last time they faced the Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Yokohama In this competition it was in April 2021 and the meeting concluded with a result of 0-3 for the locals.

Right now, between the Sanfrecce Hiroshima and the Yokohama there is a difference of 22 points in the classification. The locals, before this game, are in ninth place with 30 points in the standings. For his part, the Yokohama it has eight points and is ranked 20th in the competition.