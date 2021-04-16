Match preview: San Luís

04/17/2021 at 12:16 AM CEST

The Saint Louis receives this Sunday at 0:00 the visit of the Puebla in the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez during their fifteenth match in the MX Clausura League.

The Saint Louis faces wanting to recover points in the match corresponding to the fifteenth day after suffering a defeat against him FC Juarez in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the competition began, the locals have won three of the 14 matches played so far in the Liga MX de Clausura, with 16 goals for and 21 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Puebla he won his last two matches of the competition against him Pachuca out of his field and the Mazatlan in his fiefdom, by 1-3 and 3-1 respectively, so he hopes to repeat the score, this time at the stadium of Saint Louis. Before this match, the Puebla he had won in six of the 14 games played in the Liga MX de Clausura this season and has scored 13 goals against 21 in favor.

In reference to local performance, the Saint Louis he has won twice, he has been defeated once and he has drawn three times in six games played so far, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving the visitors opportunities to get results in their favor. At home, the Puebla they have lost once and drawn twice in their six games so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The rivals had already met before in the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez and the balance is two victories and three defeats in favor of the Saint Louis. In turn, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the Saint Louis, as they have already won three away games. The last time they played the Saint Louis and the Puebla In this competition it was in November 2020 and the match ended with a 1-0 for the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the visitors are above the Saint Louis with a difference of 11 points. At this time, the Saint Louis it has 12 points and is in sixteenth position. On the other hand, the visitors are in fourth position with 23 points.